EverestIMS IoT platform integrates with Bionic Yantra’s REARS

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd (Everest) recently announced its collaboration with Bionic Yantra, India’s first medical robotics company. The integration of Everest’s IoT platform with Bionic Yantra’s Robotic Exoskeleton Assisted Rehabilitation Systems (REARS) will help hospitals gain greater insights from the data collected from a specially-abled person.

REARS accelerates the rehabilitation process by reducing the overall recovery time after a given surgical procedure. REARS benefits can be leveraged in a variety of medical applications including assisting healthy senior citizens, enabling specialized training for athletes and activities (games) for kids. It enables standard therapeutic procedures across regions and hospitals while automating measurement of patient progress.

With Everest, Bionic has incorporated advanced technologies such as IoT and ML to REARS adding value to a patients’ experience. With the integration of Everest’s IoT platform, hospitals can acquire far deeper insights from the data collected from a specially-abled person. The automated therapy is safe and reliable – at a reasonable cost and accelerates recovery and improves rehabilitation outcomes.

Satish Kumar, CEO of EverestIMS Technologies is enthused about this partnership and said, “It’s a great opportunity to expand our presence into healthcare sector by associating with Bionic Yantra. The robotic rehabilitation systems of Bionic Yantra have the potential to offer individualized therapy, increased efficiency of training at lower cost and new sensing capabilities for the physical therapist to quantify a patient’s progress. We would like to further work closely with Bionic Yantra, impacting the lives of people in a positive way.”