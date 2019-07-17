EverestIMS introduces NCCM for Banking Sector

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd (Everest) recently introduced its Network Configuration and Change Management tool (NCCM), which is a part of flagship EverestIMS suite. Everest NCCM specifically designed for banking sector has received an overwhelming response from various the CXOs of leading banks at 2nd Annual India Banking Summit 2019.

Everest NCCM is vendor-agnostic and manages various devices covering routers, switches, bridges, firewalls, load balancers and Wi-Fi access controllers. It automates the configuration and compliance of network devices. Everest NCCM provides adequate insights to make informed decisions about allowed changes for deployment and additional analysis for risk mitigation.

NCCM places a stringent focus on regulatory standards. Complemented by real-time alerts on key events and comprehensive reports for overall management of network devices and operation, it enables changes in the network framework to occur in a controlled and measured manner – thereby reducing impacts

Addressing the crowd at the event, Sudhakar, CTO of EverestIMS Technologies explained the advantages of Everest NCCM for banks and said, “NCCM defines, authorizes, deploys and tracks changes on any network infrastructure. It helps organizations to be updated on each and every change happened, follows 3 Ws – What, When and Why, initiating real time alerts on smartphone whenever change occur.”

“Everest NCCM is a perfect fit for banks adhered to RBI circular/guidelines. It fulfills all the requirement of Network Management and Security, spanning inventory of authorized devices, appropriate configuration and maintenance of network activity logs.”

With the security-rich and advanced framework, Everest NCCM is used by most of the India’s top banks for change management, disaster recovery and configuration auditing currently.