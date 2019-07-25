EverestIMS hosted First Partner Meet for East India Region

EverestIMS Technologies Pvt Ltd (Everest), an Indian software product company specializing in providing software solutions for IT Infrastructure, ITSM and the IoT space, recently conducted its first closed door partner meet for key partners serving East India region in Kolkata.

During the meet, EverestIMS enlightened their partners on upgraded Everest solution portfolio followed by Channel Partner Training session – Everest’s training session on helping partners in addressing customer demands and pain points in product pitching in East markets.

EverestIMS follows verticalized go-to-market strategy for government, enterprise & BFSI and commercial business. At the summit, Satish discussed their strategies to implement and accelerate their business across distinct verticals.

Abhirup Sarkar, VP Pre Sales at EverestIMS said, “Initially, partner training program for East channel partners was delivered through webinars. This close door partner summit offered a great opportunity to personally meet and interact with our East region partners and address their concerns regarding product pitching and customer interactions.”

“We see an ample requirement of IMS products in East India region. With our East channel community, we believe to boost our product traction across various untapped verticals.”

Guest speaker, Sourav Das, CIO of Essel Mining and Secretary of Kolkata Chapter CIO Klub presented his piece on Kolkata IT Market Landscape’ and ‘What CIOs expect from Channel Partners’. Speaking on the Everest Partner Program (EPP) offered to channel partners, Suresh Kewelramani, Director – Sales at EverestIMS said, “We offer well-structured, robust training programs to our partners, supporting them during pre-sales as well as post-sales stages. EPP has received a phenomenal response from partners across geography so far.”

“To keep the motivation levels high across partner ecosystem, we offer incentive programs for an individual in the partner organization. It not only helps Everest to boost product presence, but also contribute in individual growth of our partners,” added Kewelramani.

EverestIMS has successfully conducted many outreach programs to increase their channel partner base among various verticals. Everest’s partners are benefiting from the product training programs, empowering the partners with confidence to pitch and sell the products in the market.