Eurotech Technologies Launches BestNet HDMI Active Optical Cables

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet HDMI active optical cables that enables transmission of ultra-high-bandwidth video and audio. BestNet AOC HDMI 2.0 cables with Ethernet are designed with foremost ingenuity to deliver ultra-high-definition bandwidth of 18 Gbps. The plug & play, active optical cable delivers premium video quality up to 4096x2160p@60Hz and available off-the-shelf in various lengths of 50, 100 and 150 mtrs.

Active Optical Cable (AOC) is a cabling technology that accepts same electrical inputs as traditional copper cable, but uses optical fiber between the connectors to extend HDMI signals with zero loss or latency. The AOC fiber design allows power to be pulled from the source and transmitted to the display side with no external power required. The BestNet HDMI active optical cables support HDCP and compatible with HDMI 2.0 standard along with third-party equipment’s, including displays and video switches.

“The compelling growth of high definition video and audio is leading to greater demand for high-speed cabling solutions,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies. Through continuous innovation, BestNet is consistently working to bring emerging technologies and faster speeds; enabling enterprises to optimize connectivity, quality of experience and profitability, he added.

Enabling transmission of ultra-high-bandwidth video and audio the key applications of BestNet HDMI Active Optical Cable include: Digital signage’s, LED signboards, Medical imaging equipment’s, Airplane on-board video systems, Home theatres, Blue-ray, 3D video, Projector, Set-up box, DVR, Game consoles , TV broadcast stations, Conferencing video equipment and Security systems.

BestNet comprehensive range of AV solutions enwraps full range of features, capabilities and functionality as enterprises look for high-performance converged solutions; that are easy to manage, reduces costs by speeding up deployment; eliminates cumbersome installation and capitalize on latest in technology.