Eurotech Technologies Launches BestNet 2-Post Frame Open Network Racks

Eurotech Technologies announced the launch of BestNet 2-post frame open network racks. The racks are suited for cabling and patching frames, intermediate distribution points and safely houses all networking equipment’s, ensuring complete convenience & flexibility. Available in 19″ and 23″ models the racks come with heights ranging from 27U to 42U.

The 2-post frame open racks are made of strong and lightweight aluminium (6063-T6 alloy) extrusion or 2.0 mm steel. These racks have universal 5/8″-5/8″-1/2″ vertical mounting hole patterns, which allow mounting of 19″ equipment’s. Multiple racks can be bayed with the help of BestNet baying kit. The top and side frames are provided with cable entry cut-outs which allow effective routing of cables. Both the steel and aluminium models can be used to either fit 19″ or 23″ equipment’s.

“BestNet racks feature high-quality structure & design and equipped with advanced functionalities to enable, efficient and reliable installations,” said Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies Pvt Ltd. The robust rack systems are highly agile for better end-user experiences, cost-effective and packs a lot of utility, he added.

The units which can either be fitted on the floor or allowed to move are well suited for networking and data transmission applications. Used in open accessibility lab applications, these products can be modified and customized with the help of BestNet accessories to specific user requirements.