Eurotech Introduces A/V Product Line – Launches HDMI Fiber Extenders

Eurotech Technologies, announced that it has expanded its A/V solutions portfolio with the addition of HDMI Fiber Extenders. The BestNet HDMI Fiber Extender set of equipment includes a sender and a receiver and it can extend video, audio, keyboard, mouse through single or dual-core fiber optic cable at real-time, enabling user to control computer far away from the host computer. The BestNet HDMI Fiber Extender supports high resolution transmission of 1920×1080@60Hz at real time and allows HDMI equipment to be connected up to a distance of 2KM in multimode and 25KM in single-mode.

The BestNet HDMI Fiber Extender is the latest addition to its AV connectivity portfolio and developed for use in defence, security, transportation, government, medical care, commercial presentation and multimedia. The plug and play system is compatible with any operation system and provides a HDMI port on the sender part, allowing user to operate the computer locally.

“BestNet products are at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge technologies and our comprehensive portfolio of A/V solutions enable verticals and enterprises of all sizes to successfully deploy, optimize and evolve their audio visual experience, while delivering outstanding quality of experience,” said Mr. Anuj Jain, Managing Director, Eurotech Technologies.