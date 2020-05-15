Eugene Kaspersky launches accelerator to help tourism startups

Eugene Kaspersky is a world-renowned pioneering expert-entrepreneur in cybersecurity. But Eugene also has a hobby, which has turned into more of a lifestyle: he’s a passionate traveler and dedicated devotee of wild nature and adventure-tourism. Eugene travels all over the globe, but most of all he enjoys exploring his native Russia by visiting the country’s hidden gems.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the tourism industry especially hard. It damaged not only existing business, but also upcoming projects and plans. Tourist industry companies are now deprived both of any support from the larger actors and even an opportunity to promote themselves to launch new projects. In order to support startups and Russia’s domestic tourism, Eugene Kaspersky is launching the online-accelerator Kaspersky Exploring Russia.

The accelerator has the aim of gathering the most interesting and promising tourism projects and then to help their creators implement their ideas further. After all, projects like these and the enthusiasts behind them made Eugene fall in love with traveling around Russia in the first place. And now it is high time for him to give something back by helping their planned projects become a reality.

Commenting on the new online accelerator program, Eugene said: ‘This COVID-19 pandemic is a tragic experience for everyone. But it has also brought so much unity: people have started helping each other.

Meanwhile we’re continuing our main job – maintaining security in cyberspace – but we’ve decided to also help out companies that are suffering the most. And we’re going to do that by giving them a chance to fulfill their plans and use this period for the maximum benefit. Our team, including me personally, is going to assist the projects by using our media- and marketing tools. Also, our accelerator will help with attracting investment. Participants will get a chance to present themselves in front of relevant companies, businesspeople and funds. Needless to say, the pandemic is going to change the tourism

industry, but it doesn’t mean people won’t have the desire to travel and explore. And in this situation, the ones who will benefit will be those who use this crisis period wisely – and be able to offer the market new approaches and projects”.

Being Russia-oriented, tourism-related – and smart! – is basically all that a project needs to be in order to be enrolled in the Kaspersky Exploring Russia program. Participants don’t even need to have a fully operating business, and their projects may exist merely as ideas in their creators’ minds. There are also no geographical or national restrictions: participants may be from any country.