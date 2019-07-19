Eugene Kaspersky explains Cyber-Immunity for C-suite roles

Eugene Kaspersky recently delivered the keynote lecture at one of the top 3 schools for Executive Education and leading MBA programs in the world – INSEAD – where he presented the concept of “cyber-immunity” and its importance in building a safer world. The CEO of the leading cybersecurity company told students, graduates, and professors about the current threat landscape and explained how to address the challenges of industry 4.0 and the rapid proliferation of IoT devices.

Experience shows that a public data breach may also adversely affect the careers of those working in top management roles. That’s why, at the c-suite level, companies must understand cybersecurity issues and become more engaged in threat management.

During the lecture, Eugene Kaspersky shared the company’s expertise in confronting cyberthreats and the actors standing behind them, and described a fundamentally new approach to building a safer world. The fourth industrial revolution means that everything everyone does is computerized, with machine-learning systems used widely in various fields of activity. Today, cybersecurity is about more than just protecting endpoint devices – it is about developing an ecosystem where everything connected is protected, and all the systems are secure by design. Kaspersky calls such a concept “cyber-immunity”.

“I believe that today, knowledge in the field of cybersecurity is more necessary for businesses than ever. And cyber-immunity is the right answer to the challenges of the current reality, in which technology connects everything across different platforms. I was glad to speak to the audience of one of the world’s leading business schools, INSEAD, and share our brand-new vision of building a safer world. Such a dialogue with current and future business representatives is necessary today, whilst we are glad to observe that top management commitment to cybersecurity has significantly increased,” commented Eugene Kaspersky, CEO of Kaspersky.

