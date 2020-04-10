Esper sponsors 16,000 meals through Feed My Bangalore

The India and US-based cloud platform for enterprise Android device deployment, applications, automation, and management, Esper, raised Rs. 6 lakhs in support of Feed My Bangalore’s efforts to feed the countless families of daily wage earners who are going hungry during the pandemic lockdown 26th March 2020 – 14th April 2020. Collectively, Esper’s team sponsored over 16,000 meals which were distributed to Bangaloreans.

“We are extremely grateful for Esper’s generous contribution. The current conditions have left countless Indians struggling for survival. Feed My Bangalore has been created with a goal of providing 30 lakh fresh meals to daily wage workers and school children” says K. Ganesh, serial entrepreneur and promoter at HungerBox, that runs a network of industrial kitchens across major metros. Hunger Box is associated with Feed My Bangalore to drive this initiative. “Collectively, we can fund efforts to distribute basic food essentials to thousands of Indians affected due to the lockdown.”, Ganesh added.

“This is a testing time for India. While many of us have the privilege to stay safe indoors and ensure business as usual for our companies, millions of Indians have lost their livelihoods. Feed My Bangalore is at the forefront of efforts to supply fresh meals to the families of daily wage workers. I’m thrilled by the efforts of Esper’s global team to contribute to this important cause” said Shiv Sundar, Co-Founder and COO, Esper.

“Social responsibility is a core value at Esper and a defining part of how we approach our business. We applaud the KVN Foundation’s initiative, Feed My Bangalore, to provide critical food support to the neediest members of the Bangalore community,” adds Yadhu Gopalan, Co-Founder and CEO, Esper.

Esper’s employees from Bangalore and Seattle who are temporarily working remotely, collectively donated nearly Rs. 3 lakhs during a three-day fundraising drive last week, which was then matched by personal donations by co-founders Shiv Sundar and Yadhu Gopalan. Last week, Kiran Anto, a Frontend Lead Engineer at Esper Bangalore, launched an app called Neighbourhood Supply which helps citizens locate essential supplies within their localities during lockdown or quarantine. The app is active across India and in some parts of the USA and UAE.

Esper is committed to continued partnership with HungerBox and other efforts to restore public health and safety in the global fight against the new coronavirus, COVID-19. We believe that every effort to provide food security or strengthen healthcare delivery systems can make a difference for at-risk populations. As a brand, we’re passionate about service to society both during global crisis and in times of stability.