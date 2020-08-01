Esper and Point Mobile Partner to deal with Rugged Android Devices

Esper has announced a partnership with Point Mobile Co Ltd a manufacturer of rugged, handheld mobile computers. Industrial fleet managers have off-the-shelf access to the industry’s most powerful tools for Android device deployment and management on Point Mobile devices. Esper and Point Mobile want to help firms in energy, materials, and the supply chain rapidly deploy and secure Android devices.

“Point Mobile is among the most quality-focused mobile device makers in the world. They’re a globally-leading source for rugged Android devices and purpose-built mobile hardware,” says Esper’s COO and Co-Founder Shiv Sundar. “We’re proud to announce that Esper’s cloud tools are offered as part of Point Mobile’s leading options for post-sales support.”

“Together, we can help our customers in the supply chain, energy, and materials streamline operations and gain a competitive edge with connected Android,” says Sundar. Esper’s Android DevOps tools can reduce fleet OpEx by 60% versus traditional mobile device management (MDM) solutions by offering remote features to provision, update, and debug devices.

“Point Mobile partners with innovators like Esper to drive our mission of transforming industry mobility,” says SK Kang, CEO of Point Mobile. “Remote Android management features significantly lower fleet operating expenses, which allows our customers to focus on transforming industrial workflows.”

Esper and Point Mobile’s partnership was formed, in part, because both firms share a mission to provide stable, simple, and cost-effective Android mobility solutions. Point Mobile customers can gain a mobile advantage with built-in cloud tools for ultra-reliable, rugged Android devices.

Samsung Targets 10% India Business through its Online Store

Samsung, India’s biggest consumer electronics and smart phones brand, is launching three new innovative programs on its Online Store – Samsung.com, with exciting offers that will enhance shopping experience for consumers who buy their favourite Samsung devices online. The three innovative platforms: Samsung Referral Program, Samsung Student Program and Samsung Shop 20K Advantage, will reward Samsung customers and also enhance the value proposition for Gen Z and millennial consumers, including students, when they shop online from Samsung.com.

Samsung Referral Program (Samsung First)

Samsung has a large consumer base in India and enjoys great love from its device users. To give an opportunity to existing Samsung consumers to give the gift of great technology to their friends and family members, Samsung has launched a unique Referral Program. Samsung customers (referrer) can help their friends and family get exciting rewards (up to 8% off) on purchase of a range of premium mobile and consumer electronics products through Samsung.com. The referrer (Samsung customers recommending the purchase) will also receive benefits in the form of Samsung.com vouchers up to INR 1500 per successful transaction completed by their friends. Samsung Referral Program is applicable on 15+ devices, which include smartphones, tablets and wearables.

Samsung Student Program (India First)

Samsung is the preferred choice of Gen Z and young millennials. These young consumers, especially students, need devices, which are exciting, packed with features, reliable and which they can trust for their data, especially with the world going digital. The Samsung Student Program is a first-of-its-kind online student-specific Storefront on Samsung.com which enables the student community to get easy access to a special catalogue of products consisting of a wide range of smartphones, tablets, wearable and accessories. The products listed in the catalogue will be available at a special price and come with value added services such as complimentary insurance, easy exchange and convenient EMI options. Students can access the online Storefront through their official college email id or through validation by an authorized student credentials verification agency.

Samsung Shop 20K Advantage

To provide unmatched value to users of the Samsung Shop App, Samsung India is launching the World’s First 20K Advantage Program on its Shop App from August 2020. The 20K Advantage Program has the following key components:

• Samsung Shop App users get the opportunity to unlock 10 shopping vouchers worth INR 20000 in total value by registering on the Samsung Shop App with their contact details

• These vouchers bring the best of Samsung’s cross-category portfolio to consumers. There is one voucher for each of the following categories – Smartphones, Televisions, Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Microwaves, Tablets, Smartwatches, True Wireless Audio, Accessories & Harman/JBL products

•Each voucher gives a consumer up to INR 2000 shopping benefit, depending on transaction value and category and is valid for 365 days

“As India’s largest consumer electronics company, we are constantly innovating to create new shopper journeys and consumer affordability programs to make Samsung.com the most exciting destination for consumers. The innovative programs address existing loyal Samsung consumers and first time users including the young tech savvy student community that is looking to access the latest technology across product categories. For Samsung, the Online Store (Samsung.com) is a key focus area for growth and we are targeting 10% of our overall business in mobiles and consumer electronics through this important channel,” Asim Warsi, Senior Vice President, Samsung India, said.

Samsung’s Online Store, Samsung.com, has seen rapid growth over the last few years, with overall website traffic on Samsung.com for 2020 expected to increase 1.4 times to 400 million and app base for Samsung Shop growing 10 times year-to-date versus 2019. With the launch of the new innovative programs, Samsung.com will become the shopping destination of choice for mobile and consumer electronics products across key consumer segments.