eScan Rolls Out New Deals to Bring Channel Partners More Closer to the Brand

eScan, complete IT security solution providers have introduced a special incentive program for the channel partners that include various gifts like gold coins, silver coins and gift vouchers to be claimed by the partners. This program is designed to reward the channel partners for their contribution towards the growth of eScan products. The offer is valid for all the sales made from 1st January to 31st March 2019.

The specially designed program is valid on purchase of eScan’s products for Small Office & Home segments. This segment includes products like eScan Anti-Virus with Cloud Security, eScan Internet Security Suite, eScan Total Security Suite etc. However the offer is not applicable on eScan Anti-Virus with Total Protection. eScan values its relationship with the channel partners and with this scheme rewards their commitment for their contribution to make the company reach the end users.

This special offer has been created to encourage partners to participate in the program and get various gifts with a minimum purchase of Rs.5,000 onwards up to Rs.50,000. The partners have to register themselves on the Touch Point Network (TPN) Reward program, created by eScan for more benefits to the partners.

RK Balu, General Manager, Channel Sales for India, eScan said, “It is very important to keep our channel partners motivated to ensure maximum profitability for our partners & us as a company as well. eScan aims at an ongoing relationship with them in the market and bring them more close to the company. This incentive program is also our way of rewarding the partners and their sales team for their relentless efforts and contribution in our success.”