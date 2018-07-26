eScan Expands its Universe of Incentives for its Channel Partners

eScan Total security solution completes its 25 years in the IT security industry this 2018. What is the best way to celebrate it other than with the esteemed channel partners? EScan has introduced a special incentive program for its esteemed channel partners all over India to acknowledge and reward the efforts and support shown by them to boost the sales of eScan. The offer includes various gifts like a trip to Goa and Udaipur, gold coins, backpacks, helmets umbrellas etc. to be claimed by the partners for their outstanding sales contribution for July-August-September 2018.

The specially designed program is valid on fresh purchase of eScan’s products of the SOHO segment which includes eScan Total Security Suite, eScan Internet Security Suite etc. eScan values its relationship with the channel partners and with this scheme rewards their commitment for their contribution to make the company reach the end users.

Being a channel oriented brand, eScan aims to reach out to more partners to expand its partner base. This special offer has been created to encourage partners to participate in the program and get various gifts with a minimum purchase of Rs. 6,000 onwards up to Rs. 75,000. The partners have to register themselves on the Touch Point Network (TPN) Reward program, created by eScan for more benefits to the partners.

Talking about the offer, RK Balu, General Manager, Channel Sales (Retail and SMB) for India at eScan said, “Our partners have always been a great support to us in achieving our goals and we wish to continue this relationship to achieve more. These special offers introduced for partners are our way to recognize their support and sales achievements of eScan’s products. We are committed to drive the channel excitement and motivation with such channel incentive programs in the coming times.”

eScan’s range of security solutions are certified by Global testing bodies like AV Test, AV Comparatives’ Real World Test & Real Protection Test and VB 100 Test and many others.