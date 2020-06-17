Epson leads projector market in India for the fifth consecutive year

Epson announced that it has retained its No. 1 position in the Indian Projector market. This is as per the latest data published by Futuresource Consulting for FY19. FutureSource Market Insight Report is accepted as the worldwide projector industry standard.

According to the report, Epson sold 76,761 projectors out of the overall 284,495 sold in India in FY19, capturing a market share of 26.9% and reinforcing its position as the country’s No. 1 projector brand. Epson established a dominant position yet again with its nearest competitor BenQ trailing with 21.6% of the market share for the period.

Futuresource Consulting, market specialists in visual displays, confirms that Epson is also the market leader worldwide for the past 19 years, from the calendar year 2001 to 2019, with a worldwide market share of 41.4% in the calendar year 2019.

Commenting on the announcement, Harish A K, General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India, “We are proud to have yet again retained the No. 1 spot in the Indian projector market, which we have been leading for five consecutive years now. At Epson, we design, manufacture, sell, and service our projectors ourselves, something that very few can claim in the industry. Our focus will be to maintain our market leadership in the coming years by focusing on developing cutting edge technologies and embracing innovation.”

Epson attributes its success to its proprietary 3LCD technology which is responsible for creating superior vibrant images that represent color brightly and accurately and recreate tones from a very wide color gamut. Together with high-quality performance, innovative features and technology advancements, Epson’s most recent projectors elevate the user experience with collaborative tools on their interactive projectors, and with 3LCD Reflective laser technology and 4K enhancement for their state-of-the-art home theatres.

The projector market in India grew by 3.3% over the last year. However, the outlook for the year ahead remains cautious given the current uncertain situation.