EPSON CONTINUES TO BE NO.1 IN THE INDIAN PROJECTOR MARKET: Futuresource

Epson announced that it has retained its No. 1 position in the Indian Projector market with a marketshare of 29.9% in FY2019 Q3. This is as per the latest data published by Futuresource Consulting. The Futuresource Market Insight Report is accepted as the worldwide projector industry standard.

Epson has sold 67,689 projectors in the first three quarters of FY19 and has a consolidated market share of 27.72% for the period, making it the clear No. 1 in India. Epson’s nearest competitor trailed with 22.08% market share for the corresponding first three quarters of FY19. Epson also grew its market share by over 4% points from 25.5% in Q2 FY19 to 29.9% in Q3 FY19.

Epson attributes its success to the widespread acceptance of its proprietary 3LCD technology which is responsible for creating superior vibrant images that represent color accurately and recreate tones from a very wide color gamut.Futuresource Consulting, market specialists in visual displays, confirms that Epson is also the market leader worldwide for the past 18 years, from calendar year 2001 to 2018, with a worldwide market share of 37.4% worldwide in calendar year 2018.

As per the Futuresource report 244,124 projectors were sold in India during Q1 to Q3FY2019. The projector market continues to show robust demand in India despite the difficult economic conditions thank to the education, SMB and home segments. A focus on digital learning and smart classrooms, is also fueling the demand for Interactive Projectors in India.

According to Harish A K, General Manager – Visual Products, Epson India, “It has always been our endeavor to create superior products that offer unmatched value to our customers, nowhere more so than with our 3LCD projectors. It is this spirit that reflects in every product we have brought to our customers. We design, manufacture, sell and service our projectors, something that very few can claim in this industry. Our 3LCD technology ensures our projectors provide images that are up to 3 times brighter than competing technologies. Our customers know and appreciate this and it is for this reason that we have been able to grow our market share. We intend to boost our growth momentum in the coming years and stay No 1 in the market.’’

Coupled with high-quality performance, innovative features and technology advancements, Epson’s most recent projectors elevate the user experience with 3LCD technology coupled with the latest Laser Light source advancements.