Epson Announces Change of Representative Director and Appointment of New President

Seiko Epson Corporation (Epson) announced that a meeting of its board of directors had approved a change of representative director and the appointment of a new president. The new position of Minoru Usui as Director, Chairman and Yasunori Ogawa as as President and Representative Director.

In March 2019, Epson established its Phase 2 Mid-Range Business Plan aimed at achieving its Epson 25 Corporate Vision. By focusing on priority areas, we aim to respond to changes in the business environment and societal needs, and transition to a business capable of generating high profits.

In the fiscal year ending March 2019, we implemented reforms aimed at strengthening our business structure. In a tough business situation, we have promoted collaboration with partners and open innovation, and have developed and launched original products and services aimed at ensuring future growth.

Going forward we expect significant and ongoing changes to our business environment. Under the leadership and new perspective of Mr. Ogawa we will respond flexibly and rapidly to changes as we seek to improve our corporate value over the medium- and long terms.