ePOS by Pine Labs app sees a surge in demand among merchants associated with essential services

Pine Labs announced that it has published the ePOS by Pine Labs app on Google Play Store. The soft launch of the app on the third day of the 21-day national lockdown through an APK file download saw over 4500 downloads. The surge in demand for this app was largely because it enabled contactless payment methods such as credit cards, debit cards, UPI and mobile wallets.

The digital payments landscape has undergone a drastic transformation during the past few years. ePOS by Pine Labs is an innovative product offering which has the potential to accelerate the adoption of digital payments in India.

Commenting on the milestone, Kush Mehra, Chief Business Officer at Pine Labs said, “There was a void in the digital payment ecosystem, something that was felt more during the ongoing national lockdown. We have many merchants in our network of over 150,000 merchants who are doing the country a great service by maintaining essential services such as grocers and pharmacists. ePOS by Pine Labs app was launched with the idea of helping these merchants accept contactless modes of payments. It was imperative for us that these merchants had the right digital means for enabling contactless transactions. This is where ePOS by Pine Labs was the right product considering the current scenario as it helped ensure business continuity for small and micro merchants. Considering the huge surge in demand, we have now launched this app on Google Play store and the app has already clocked an additional over 500 installs in just one day of the launch.”

The ePoS by Pine Labs app is currently available for Android users. Once downloaded, a merchant can register himself in five easy steps. For card payments, they can simply generate a link and it is sent to the customer via SMS through the app. The customer can then click on the link and securely complete the transaction at ease from the comfort of home.