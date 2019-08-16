Enterprise IT World and InfoSec Foundation Conduct the 3rd Chapter of 4 City CISO Security Symposium

The Delhi chapter of the Enterprise IT World and Infosec Foundation’s Security Symposium and Awards 2019 has been successfully concluded. The event is a series of 4 City CISO Events aimed at initiating discussions on the security question among the security leaders in the metro cities. After engaging the CISO community in Bangalore, Kolkata and Delhi, the next event is due in Mumbai on 30th August 2019.

The theme for this year’s Security Symposium is ‘Zero Trust Security: Capitalizing on the Adoption Wave’. At a time when cyber security breaches have become a contributor to the economic crisis in India, a platform like this allows the stakeholders to come together and discuss ways to control and mitigate the economic impact of cybercrime. The series of events saw a huge turnout wherein the security leaders came in and participated in panel discussions on topics like, ‘Protecting Your Company and Your Customers from Cyber Attacks’ and ‘Why a Zero-Trust Approach Can Make the Cloud More Secure’.

The Delhi chapter, held at Hotel Le Meridian on 9th August, was inaugurated by Lt. Gen Rajesh Pant (retd.), National Cyber Coordination Centre chief; Dr. Pawan Duggal, Advocate, Supreme Court; Ms Orly Naomi Goldschmidt Gartner, First Secretary (Public Diplomacy), Israel Embassy; Mr Sanjay Mohapatra, Group Editor, Enterprise IT World and Mr. Sushobhan Mukherjee, Chairman, InfoSec Foundation, CEO – Prime Infoserv.

In his inaugural address in the Delhi Security Symposium, Lt Gen Rajesh Pant (retd.) National Cyber Coordination Centre Chief said “Cyber Crime is taking away 2.5 per cent of the GDP. In a tight micro economic situation, the impact of cybercrime on the nation in very serious, this makes cyber security so crucial.”

Emphasizing the government’s stake in the issue, Pant said that the centre is working on a new strategy for cyber security that will be released early next year and will take into account the newly emerging technological threats with regards to 5G, IoT and the likes. This new cyber security strategy is expected to set norms and standards that would help the enterprises to navigate towards a secure digital transformation.

Dr. Pawan Duggal elaborated on the legal aspect of Cyber security as prevalent in countries across the world and highlighted the areas where India’s own legal framework is lacking with respect to a comprehensive cyber security strategy. In addition to the keynote sessions and discussions, the leading CIOs and CISOs in the enterprise market were recognized with the Cyber Sentinel Awards 2019.