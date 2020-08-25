Enjay IT Solutions Launches Super100 Partner Program

Enjay IT Solutions Ltd launches Super100 Partner Program a 100-day business transformation program. Enjay is a technology company is helping small businesses grow big and big business grow bigger. Enjay is known for their E-nnovative solutions offerings for Indian SME market.

Limesh Parekh, CEO, Enjay IT Solutions Ltd, comments, “It is a 100 days (around 14 week) program Enjay takes care of the partner’s whole business transformation giving supportive training of product, marketing training and etc. This program is aimed at improving the business of the partners by increasing their efficiency and ways of doing business, which ultimately leads higher profitability.”