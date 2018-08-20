Enforcer with Hikvision Integration Wins PSI Intruder Product of the Year 2018

Enforcer with Hikvision integration has recently won the PSI intruder product of the year 2018 award. For the second consecutive year, the Enforcer is voted the best in its class by industry professionals. Pyronix is absolutely delighted to announce that the Enforcer has won the Intruder Product of the Year for the second year in a row at the PSI Premier Awards. Nominated and voted by the industry professionals, the Enforcer once again proved itself the best in its class and Pyronix is proud to share this win.

“To win the Intruder Product of the Year is a great accolade, but to have won it two years consecutively is such a fantastic achievement,” said Mr. Laurence Kenny, Pyronix Marketing Manager.

PSI is an industry-leading professional security magazine based in the UK, which annually hosts its PSI Premier Awards; this year attended by former England and Arsenal midfielder, Ray Parlour.

These awards ask industry professionals to nominate and then vote for solutions which have caught the attention of the market. By allowing installers to vote for their favourite products and determine the winner, makes it a highly-coveted accolade in the industry.

“We are extremely pleased that the Enforcer has once again been recognised as the market-leading intruder product by the installers and we are very proud and appreciative for this,” said, Laurence.