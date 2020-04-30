Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys strengthens its Channel Partner Program to accelerate the adoption of DLP Solutions in India

Amid Covid19 pandemic and businesses working from home, Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys strengths its ‘Channel Partner Program’ to bridge connect and establish understanding on why the Data Loss Prevention Solutions are business-relevant and should be in priority. The company plans to focus on several industries, such as the BFSI segment, IT, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Pharma, where the adoption of the right technology is a complete must.

With a customer-first vision, the program aims to strengthen and widen its existing network across India and educate all partners with the right guidance, to accelerate the adoption of a data protection strategy that works for enterprises. Regular Virtual engagement activities and training sessions with the channel partners are planned to establish a healthy relationship and work together during this worldwide Crisis.

Mr. Filip Cotfas, Channel Manager at Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys said, “With Covid19, businesses have never been more at risk of data breaches. The Crisis today has taught businesses worldwide the importance of Data Loss Prevention solutions, and how its right adoption can help seamless functioning in any given situation. Taking the cues, from the current situation, Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys, with its Educational framework, aims to reinvigorate the adoption of the Data Loss Prevention solutions in India”.

“As a channel-driven brand, we strongly believe that the success of the Vendor and Partner is mutual. Our channel partnership program also enables partners to learn and develop across all the stages of a sales cycle, including lead generation”, he further adds.

With this, Endpoint Protector by CoSoSys plans to amplify its presence in India, by tapping into untouched regions, where adding more channel partners would be a big leap for businesses. The company shall lay special emphasis in the BFSI sector, being the most vulnerable, especially in the current situation where the country is seeing the increased data breaches surrounding the COVID19 pandemic.