EnableX.io Enhances its Communication Platform

EnableX.io, Asia’s leading Cloud Communication Platform provider, today announced the expansion of its communications offerings from feature-rich Video and Voice APIs to include SMS, Chat, and Number APIs. Becoming one of the few Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) providers in Asia with a full-stack offering, Singapore-headquartered EnableX.io aims to expand its presence & share in the global market with its platform.

Enterprises and developers can now deliver an omnichannel, device-agnostic experience by integrating video, voice, SMS and chat channels into their communications workflows or mobile applications through low-code programmable APIs. Hosted on a carrier-grade and scalable platform, EnableX.io comprehensive toolkits and global infrastructure eliminate the need for businesses to invest in back-end infrastructure, saving costs and accelerating time-to-market.

For an even more engaging customer experience, a whole new set of AI-driven capabilities including facial detection, sentiment analysis, and object detection have been added to the platform. This will enable EnableX.io partners to develop cutting-edge solutions across industries and domains and stay ahead of the curve.

As Pankaj Gupta, CEO & Founder, EnableX.io expresses, “Today’s digital-native customers demand personalised and multi-channel engagements, setting the bar high for companies. We, at EnableX, offer tools and capabilities that help them accelerate the pace of digital transformation and deliver the right experience to their customers leveraging the power of real-time communication. Our easy-to-use full-stack platform equips businesses with the ability to provide an omnichannel experience by embedding any or all of the communication channels within their apps. We will continue to innovate and bring newer solutions for smarter, personalised and engaging communications.”

The company is rapidly expanding its sales presence across Asia-Pacific and seeing significant growth in the region amongst the Service Providers, System Integrators, Independent Software Vendors, and enterprise customers.

The full stack of communication APIs are designed for online & offline communications via web browser , mobile apps, and traditional telephony networks. Through EnableX’s Virtual Numbers and PSTN connections, organisations can gain instant access to voice and SMS-enabled numbers in more than 100 countries worldwide and reach customers across devices and through all channels.