eMudhra and GMO GlobalSign Sign Memorandum of Understanding for International Mutual Recognition

eMudhra, a premier Certifying Authority in India, announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with GMO GlobalSign, the largest Certifying Authority in Japan, for International Mutual Recognition.

The purpose of the agreement signed by Mr. V Srinivasan, Chairman – eMudhra, and Mr. Ichiro Chujo, Group CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors – GMO GlobalSign, is to establish an effective partnership for investigating/performing a proof of concept on, “International Mutual Recognition of Trust Services between private sectors in India and Japan.”

GMO GlobalSign has been enabling digital ecosystem, in Japan & worldwide, for several years and implemented their technology for government as well as enterprise use cases. Similarly, being the one of the largest players in the PKI space in India, eMudhra has been pioneering PKI and Digital Signature applications in the country and enabling large scale use cases for government, banking and multiple other industries. With the agreement, eMudhra and GlobalSign will be jointly working on exploring new possibilities that will make it easier for Indian and Japanese organizations to get access to digital technologies locally and have similar recognition in both countries. This will be in line with the long history of trade relations between the two countries.

Expressing his views on the formal agreement, V Srinivasan says, “We are privileged to enter into a strategic partnership with GMO GlobalSign. We hope this partnership will create a new template for future International Mutual Recognition between Certifying Authorities operating across the globe. This is an important step in enabling the proliferation of International Mutual Recognition and interoperability of digital technologies worldwide.”

Talking about the same Ichiro Chujo says, “We expect this cooperative work by eMudhra and GMO GlobalSign to play a leading role in the process of realizing Internal Mutual Recognition of Trust services among Asian countries.” “In the Internet World, International Mutual Recognition of Trust Services is becoming an important issue. And, in the not too distant future, there will be the opportunity to discuss this issue among Asian region, European region and United States of America. We hope to develop effective discussion as members of Asian region at that time,” he added.