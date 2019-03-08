ECS launched ultra-small LIVA Q2 Mini PC

Elitegroup Computer Systems (ECS) is pleased to announce the LIVA Q2- the silent, energy efficient multi-functional mini PC designed for various smart solutions such as home entertainment, smart offices, and modern classroom. It can also be used with digital signage and successfully used in smart retail solutions. Ultra-mini body design, but the applications are beyond imagination.

With the beautifully designed LIVA Q2 mini PC can meet all the device connections you need by providing full I / O support. The mini PC support for Microsoft’s latest Windows 10 operating system. The LIVA Q2 is integrated with Intel® Pentium® Silver/Celeron™ processor. Simply by using the Intel Unite application on client’s device, which clients can easily integrate participants, solutions and platforms into one.

Featuring Intel HD 600 series integrated graphic, it supports revised video engine now decodes HEVC 10-bit, playing 4K video smoothly and give you ultra-realistic visuals with HDMI 2.0 video output. It also features a micro SD slot to fit your storage expansion needs. With the full function of desktop computing but space-savingly sized design.

LIVA Q2 supports dual band Wi-Fi picks up 2.4GHz + 5GHz signals design, streamline your online streaming videos like YouTube with the new generation Wi-Fi ac technology, and more timely sync when you need cloud backups. Wireless Bluetooth, you are connected to all kinds of peripherals with no trouble/ cable.

LIVA Q2 features of HDMI designed to allow users to control devices connected to display via HDMI connection , by using the remote of the display (TV), when user switch on the display and connected devices , it will be turned on along with the display. (Note: Only support by HDMI-CEC display)