E-learning platform Geneo witnesses 5x surge

In the past few weeks, Geneo, an interactive digital platform by Schoolnet India Ltd has seen over one lakh new learners and an over 4x increase in the platform engagement. Under the social initiative #LearningNeverStops, Geneo has conducted over 1000 live classes for Maths, Science and English, based on the first term syllabus of the new academic year of CBSE schools and those schools following the NCERT textbooks. With the success in these subjects, recently they have introduced Social Science subjects (including Economics, Geography, History, and Political Science) on their platform.

“The initiative #LearningNeverStops taken to support uninterrupted learning from home has received an overwhelming response from schools and teachers in both metro and non-metro cities. This reinforces that a good digital learning platform fulfilling the needs of students and teachers can make the transit to online learning fruitful. We are delighted to share that 40- 50% registrations for live classes were from tier 2 cities strengthening our commitment to democratize education, ensuring learning never stops and that students continue to receive a quality education,” said, Shourie Chatterji, Head – Digital Initiatives, Schoolnet India Ltd

To ensure learning continues seamlessly at home, Geneo mentors will continue to conduct topic wise classes based on the school curriculum. Students can also view the session recordings in the ‘Join Live Class’ section, in case they miss any of the classes.

The Geneo platform also includes learning videos and experiments to achieve concept clarity. Chat based Mentor Support to eliminate doubts and assessments to prepare students for academic evaluation.

To access Geneo students can visit www.geneo.in and create a free sign up. To access live classes students should select the appropriate standard and click on “Join Live Classes”.