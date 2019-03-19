Dynatrace Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute and Furthest for Completeness in Vision in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM

Software intelligence company Dynatrace LLC, announced that it has been positioned highest for ‘ability to execute’ and furthest for ‘completeness of vision’ in the 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM).*

“We are proud to see our position this year and extend our gratitude to our customers who constantly challenge and inspire us to keep pushing the boundaries of innovation,” said John Van Siclen, CEO of Dynatrace.

“Several years ago, we anticipated that digital transformation would be cloud-first, and that the then emerging enterprise cloud would create a major disruption throughout the application and infrastructure landscape. We took a radical approach, to rebuild from the ground-up a new platform intended to fit the new requirements of dynamic, webscale cloud monitoring. With our unique AI driven approach and advanced automation, our customers enjoy answers and insights rather than clicking through data, pouring through logs or guessing at root cause. We believe and are gratified that the market success of Dynatrace’s highly differentiated approach is being recognized by thought leaders such as Gartner.”

Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace, went on to highlight the company’s secret sauce: “The AI engine, Davis, sits at the center of our solution and differentiates us from anything else. Davis can causate, quantify business impact, and drive to the precise root cause of issues, versus simple guesses based on correlation. On top of this, we opened the AI engine up to ingest data and events from third-party solutions, which enables greater automation and paves the way to autonomous cloud operations.”