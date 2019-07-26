Dunamis Pacific Corporation announces a strategic partnership with 3i Infotech

3i Infotech Limited announced a strategic partnership with Dunamis Pacific Corporation, a US based IT strategy and enterprise solutions company. The partnership leverages 3i Infotech’s flagship ORION ERP solution to build an eco-system for the general contractors and sub-contractors within the North American construction industry, integrating the complete Supply Chain from project bids to procurement and project delivery to payments.

Dunamis will provide industry domain expertise and 3i Infotech will provide the ORION ERP solutions platform. Dunamis brings a deep understanding of the North American construction business with access to a strong network of clients.

Speaking on this new partnership, Suryanarayan Kasichainula, EVP & Business Head for ERP, 3i Infotech said, “This is our first step to explore the North American construction industry. We value this partnership as an opportunity to serve the North American market with ORION ERP, a future-ready technology stack, that empowers organizations to optimize business processes.”

Donald Buckelew, CEO of Dunamis Pacific Corporation said, “This strategic partnership with 3i Infotech furthers our vision to provide tailored IT enterprise solutions for global clients. By leveraging the capabilities of 3i Infotech’s ORION ERP with our strong understanding of the North American construction industry, we will be uniquely poised to serve this market.”