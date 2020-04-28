Dr. Satya Gupta appointed as the Chairman of IESA for 2020 -2021

India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA), the premier industry body representing the Indian Electronic System Design & Manufacturing (ESDM) industry appointed Dr. Satya Gupta, founder, and CEO of Seedeyas Innovation, as the IESA Chairman for the year 2020-21.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Satya Gupta said, “I am honored to be appointed as IESA Chairman. I am working with the new Executive Council and will strive to make India as the most preferred destination for Innovative Intelligent Electronics & Semiconductor Products, globally competitive manufacturing, industry-friendly, and fiscally attractive policies and Best in the world talent. During the current challenging times, it has become amply clear that “Self Reliance for Electronics Products and Components” is a must and has to be addressed on the most urgent basis by industry, Government, and Research community working together. IESA is working on multiple initiatives towards this goal, one of which is a 1K-10K-100K program that aims to create 1K Electronics & Fabless Start-ups, 10K IPs, and 100 K Crore of Business Value. IESA envisages a vibrant and inclusive ESDM eco-system with participation from every state of India and developing products & technologies which will address national and global challenges.”

About Satya: Dr. Satya Gupta is an Industry veteran, Successful entrepreneur & Visionary Leader in the Electronics & Semiconductor space. He has contributed immensely in the area of Semiconductor and Intelligent Electronics Products. After a long and successful corporate career at Intel, he has been a serial entrepreneur and has co-founded 4 successful start-ups: Intel Micro Electronic Services, Open-Silicon, Concept2Silicon, and SenZopt. Continuing his entrepreneurial journey his new venture Seedeyas Innovations is focused on building Intelligent Electronics products & solutions in the area of Medical Electronics, Agriculture, and Environment. Dr. Gupta along with several industry leaders co-founded IESA in 2005 and has been actively involved in promoting the ESDM Industry through various initiatives at both state and national levels.