DoT Asks for Security Audits from GajShield with the Rise in Cyberattacks from China

The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has written a letter to all web portals and websites used by officials in the ministry to conduct a security audit and submit a compliance certificate amid reports of a spike of cyberattacks by Chinese hackers.

Mr. Sonit Jain, CEO of GajShield, said “With the tension between India and China over the border issue, followed by the blocking of Chinese apps by our government, which was a step in the right direction to protect our digital security, we expect many more and severe attacks coming from Chinese hackers. This will be directed towards government and private companies. As suggested by DoT, not only should government departments audit their security system, so should all enterprises in India and help the government in fighting our enemies, digitally.”