DLF Shopping Malls launches first ever Phygital application ‘Lukout’ in collaboration with Alibaba Cloud as its technology partner

DLF Shopping Malls announced its partnership with Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, to redefine shopping experience in India. With the launch of its first ever Phygital application, Lukout, DLF Shopping Malls will enter a new realm of digitization, thereby strengthening its foothold in new cutting-edge technologies and retail solution stacks using Alibaba Cloud’s expertise in big data, artificial intelligence and high-powered computing capabilities.

The Lukout app offers highly personalized proximity based engaging content in terms of latest looks, latest trends, real time location based offers while providing conveniences like One touch Parking payment, one touch valet, one touch concierge along with a bunch of various other interesting features.

DLF Shopping Malls has been focusing on strategic partnerships and are gravitating this approach to become first movers in the industry to enable seamless integration of the online and offline shopping culture in the country. DLF Shopping Malls began their new retail journey with the launch of its first ‘phygital’ application, Huber, which is an AI powered personal virtual concierge and is now aiming to disrupt the retail industry with its innovation on seamlessly merging online and offline retail.

This will empower DLF’s vision to reengineer the very definition of a ‘New Retail’ experience, diminishing the boundaries between online and offline retail world. The initiative will be instrumental in creating new benchmarks for convenience and efficiency within the Indian retail industry.

Pushpa Bector, EVP and Head, DLF Shopping Malls, shared her excitement around the collaboration and said, “At DLF Shopping Malls we are constantly innovating to meet and exceed the expectations of the evolved consumer. We have pioneered and embarked upon our ‘New Retail’ journey based on the premise of ‘online to offline’ strategy spearheaded by our endeavors of collaborating with strategic partners”.

Harshavardhan Chauhan, Head, Central Marketing & Phygital, DLF Shopping Malls said, “We are excited to announce our partnership with Alibaba Cloud. With this, we are bringing in yet another industry first alliance and are coming together with Alibaba Cloud to build a robust ecosystem that blends the online and offline channels and provides a world class consumer experience through meaningful technology. Lukout will empower our brands across malls and enable us to disrupt experiences for millions of our consumers as part of our new retail journey”.

Vivek Gupta, Head & Director of Business Development, India & SAARC, Alibaba Cloud said,” Alibaba Cloud has been committed to support retailers in their digital journey by providing a robust cloud infrastructure and strong technological expertise in New Retail. Our collaboration with DLF Shopping Malls, as the technology partner for the Lukout app, is a step towards incubating a local cloud-based ecosystem to help digitally transform the retail market in India.”

Alibaba Cloud has invested significant resources in the global market especially Asia Pacific to support the region’s digital transformation, offering a larger range of solutions to local businesses and SMEs.