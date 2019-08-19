Digit SQUAD Tech Day Hosts the Biggest Tech Influencers Gathering in India

Digit SQUAD hosted the country’s biggest gathering of tech enthusiast and micro-influencers at the power-packed Mumbai edition of ‘Digit SQUAD Tech Day.’ All the latest gaming gadgets were showcased in this exclusive event curated for India’s top tech gurus and micro-influencers.

In a bid to help small tech companies grow their business, #IndiaProject was launched by Digit to empower the Indian Tech Entrepreneurs by offering them free advertising and brand promotion pages in their online and offline properties.

Digit SQUAD Tech Day is the only event series in the country designed specifically to provide a platform for today’s leading consumer technology brands and hottest startups to engage with technology enthusiasts face-to-face and leverage their viral power to generate buzz and excitement for their new products. The Tech Day saw dedicated display zones for gamers and fierce competitions took place as the tech-lovers battled each other in their favourite virtual gaming arena.

Speaking on the occasion, Arun Yadav, Head, Strategic Initiatives, Digit, said, “We are delighted to host this exclusive Tech Day for our valuable enthusiasts and micro-influencers. Beyond traditional advertising and marketing, today’s leading consumer technology brands want to engage with their audience in a more connected and an effective way to do that is through credible opinion leaders. By giving access to the latest gadgets that would otherwise not have been available to Digit SQUAD members, we are helping influencers engage with the latest technologies and curate live experiences to share with their subscribers. It brings me great joy to see the passion and the enthusiasm of this community and I hope the Squad will continue to grow with time.”

Commenting on the #IndiaProject, Yadav added, “We understand the challenges faced by budding Tech Entrepreneurs in this fast-paced competitive world and would like to empower them through this initiative. We plan to dedicate a month or two in each state and Union Territories to reach out to local Tech Entrepreneurs and help them grow their business through our online and offline properties.”

Top Companies such as Sony, Intel, OnePlus, Samsung and Asus along with Nvidia, AMD, and many others offered their freshest top-line gadgets for the Digit SQUAD community who in turn shared their experience live to their thousands of followers and subscribers. The country’s Top tech bloggers, Youtubers, Instagram Influencers engaged with an exciting mix of gaming consoles, OLED TVs, smartphones, desktops, laptops, PC accessories and more.