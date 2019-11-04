Digisol Will Launch Its ConvergeX SCS in Different Cities

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. will be launching its its Enterprise structured cabling series ConvergeX in Goa, Kolkata, Pune, Chennai and Ahmedabad in November.

Digisol’s newly announced ConvergeX series (digisol.com/convergex/) is designed to support the high performance needs of the present and next generation data communications services, applications and technologies like 5G, IoT, Wi-Fi 6, Cloud, AI etc. The series holds UL & ETL certification and is perfect structured cabling solution that would help enterprises accelerate their business and boost productivity by speeding secure access to information by unifying data over a single network.

With constant innovation and recent appointments, Digisol aims to drive performance and exceed clients’ expectations by introducing new range of products under ConvergeX, Connect IT series, as it continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry.