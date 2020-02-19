DIGISOL Unveils Next-Gen Switch- DG-GS4934FSE

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. unveils a next-generation 40G stackable routing switch- DG-GS4934FSE with advance hardware and software architecture design. This feature rich switch provides high availability, scalability, security, energy efficiency, and ease of operation with innovative features such as VSF and redundant power supplies.

Commenting on the launch, Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering Department- Active Networking products, said, “Today, data centers are virtualized and distributed across multiple geographies and to manage them, one requires a simple to manage yet agile solution. Our DG-GS4934FSE, is a future proof switch designed by keeping in mind the requirements of tomorrow’s data center networks. It’s advance performance features and ease of operation makes it an ideal solution for data centers.”

DG-GS4934FSE delivers high-performance, hardware based IP routing. RIP, OSPF and BGP provide dynamic routing by exchanging routing information with other Layer 3 switches and routers. With DG-GS4934FSE, customers could easily achieve Policy based Route (PBR), which is important when they need multi exit application. The 40 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity of DG-GS4934FSE is accomplished via a hot-pluggable 40 Gigabit QSFP+ transceiver which supports distance up to 300 meters over multimode fiber and 10 to 40km over single-mode fiber.

Its Virtual Switching Framework (VSF) feature virtualizes multiple DIGISOL switches into one logical device, achieving the sharing of information and data tables between different switches. The performance and ports density of virtualized device are greatly enlarged by times under VSF. VSF also simplifies management work for network administrator and provides more reliability.

DG-GS4934FSE supports abundant multicast features. In Layer 2, such as IGMPv1/v2/v3 snooping and fast leave. L3 multicast protocols such as IGMPv1/v2/v3, PIM-DM, PIM-SM, PIMSSM and even MSDP. With Multicast VLAN Register (MVR), multicast receiver/sender control and illegal multicast source detect functions; DG-GS4934FSE provides great application experience for customer.

Temperature monitoring, alarming, automatic cooling, energy saving features are realized on DG-GS4934FSE. According to the temperature monitoring, Fan speed can be adjusted or stopped to reduce energy consumption and noise.

Bring new level of network performance, reliability and efficiency to your data centre with DG-GS4934FSE switch. It features Digisol’s private fast Ethernet ring protocol, a Multi-layer Ring Protection Protocol (MRPP) which offers advantages of fast convergence, simple protocol calculation, less system resources cost and so on, which can improve the reliability of Ethernet network operation.