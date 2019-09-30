Digisol Unveils ‘ConvergeX’, a New Series of Structured Cabling Solution To Empower Enterprises Digitally

In a bid to empower enterprises digitally, DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT Networking solutions, launches ‘ConvergeX’, a series of Enterprise structured cabling solution during the launch event held in Mumbai & Bangalore on 25th & 27th September, 2019. The name ConvergeX refers to the the term ‘Converge’ that stands for a single network that unifies and carries a combination of data, voice and video traffic, while X stands for the Xtreme speed. ConvergeX enterprise structured cabling series aims to enhance the way enterprises works and unlocks opportunities for the future.

Digisol’s newly announced ConvergeX series is designed to support the high performance needs of the present and next generation data communications services, applications and technologies like 5G, IoT, Wi-Fi 6, Cloud, AI etc. The series holds UL & ETL certification and is perfect structured cabling solution that would help enterprises accelerate their business and boost productivity by speeding secure access to information by unifying data over a single network.

K R Naik, Executive Chairman, Smartlinks Holding Ltd., said, “As the market knows us well, we have been a reputed provider of networking products for several decades successfully, since 1990. Now, we are entering the enterprise products segment. We are starting with enterprise cabling. For this, we have entered into a joint venture with Telesmart SCS Limited that provides Made in India products. We have been a successful provider of networking products and we are sure that we will be successful in providing enterprise networking products in the future.”

“In today’s tech driven age, Enterprises are growing as digital businesses and consumption of voice, video, and data has increased thus, there is a need for a future ready solution that converges traffic over a single network and offers seamless connectivity, said, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, Digisol Systems during the launch event. He further added, “We are thrilled to introduce ConvergeX series that offers the Xtreme speed and performance and digitally empowers enterprises to create paths for their future growth.”

Commenting on the launch, Pradosh Nadkarni, Product Manager, Digisol Systems said, “Being an organization that has laid a lot of emphasis on design, quality and manufacturing capabilities, it was only natural for us to come out with future ready products in today’s bandwidth hungry ICT industry in general, and data centres in particular. ConvergeX mirrors our aspirations as a brand to bring faster, better and innovative products to our clients”

The ConvergeX series consist of products like CAT 6 Solderless Patch Panel, Solderless Tool-Less Keystone, Lockable Patch Cords, Ultra HD Patch Cords, Industrial Field Plugs, CAT 6 UTP 23 AWG Solid Cable, CAT 6A UTP 23 AWG Oval Shaped Solid Cable, 12 Port Compact LIU, 6 Port Compact LIU, Face Plates, CAT 6 UTP Patch Cords, Staggered CAT 6A Patch Panel, 48 Port CAT 6A Patch Panel, 1U and Industrial Field Solutions.