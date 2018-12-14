DIGISOL Unveils a Range of Industrial Grade Switches for Outdoor Environments

DIGISOL Systems Ltd extends its Industrial Grade switches portfolio by launching DG-IS1006GP Unmanaged PoE Gigabit range of switches. Equipped with 4 10/100/1000M PoE ports, 2 1000M SFP ports and 2 10/100/1000M Copper Uplink ports, the switch provides abundant and flexible connection. DG-IS1006GP series of switches supports surge protection to ensure stability for greater user flexibility.

The DG-IS1006GP switches series consist of two variants: DG-IS1006GPH-A and DG-IS1006GPF-A. Both the variants features 4 Giga PoE ports, 2 Gigabit & 2 Gigabit SFP ports, however the key differentiator is the PoE Budget. DG-IS1006GPH-A comes with the power 60Watts while DG-IS1006GPF-A comes with the power of 150Watts.

The DG-IS1006GP series switches are engineered to perform in harsh outdoor and industrial manufacturing environments. Featuring 6KV LAN surge protection and a wide temperature range (-40°C to +75°C) the switch ensure highest reliability of PoE systems while delivering network speeds of up to 1000 Mbps to eliminate bottlenecks. In order to withstand harsh environments the switch also features IP30-rated metal enclosure. These compact switches are designed to offers a diversity of mounting options, whether on a DIN rail or on a wall, enabling users to make the most of the limited cabinet space.

The switches are equipped with dual power inputs to ensure better network stability – if one power source fails, the other will take over to keep your network up and running at all times.