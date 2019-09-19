Digisol to Unveil New Enterprise Structured Cabling Products on Sep 25 & 27

In a bid to digitally empower enterprises, DIGISOL Systems Ltd will be launching an all new series of Enterprise structured cabling solution in Mumbai and Bangalore on 25th & 27th September.

The new enterprise structured cabling series aims to enhance the way enterprises works and unlocks opportunities for the future. The event will be held at The Leela hotel in Mumbai and Sterling Mac hotel in Bangalore.

As enterprises are growing as digital businesses, consumption of voice, video, and data has increased and there is a need for Next Generation solution that converges traffic over a single network. Digisol will be introducing a series that will offer the extreme speed and performance.

The series will consist of Industrial Field Plugs, Linus, Solderless Keystones, Patch Panels, Fiber and FTTH. UL & ETL certification, Digisol enterprise series is an advance Digital Networking solution for Future ready enterprises that would help them to accelerate business, and boost productivity by speeding secure access to information and by unifying data over a single network.