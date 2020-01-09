DIGISOL to Conduct “DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer” (DCCI) Program in Mumbai

Digisol Systems Ltd. will be conducting DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI) on Structured Cabling Systems (SCS) in Mumbai on 17th – 18th January, 2019. DCCI program will be held at Digisol’s partner- Brightstar Telecommunications’ Mumbai office. System Integrators Partners can enroll by filling registration form at https://bit.ly/2uoNtyX.

DIGISOL Certified Cabling Installer (DCCI) program is an extensive structured cabling program under DIGISOL Institute of Technical Training (DITT). This paid program provides hands-on experience on DIGISOL cabling products, helps in understanding the upcoming market trends in Structured Cabling. The certification of this program is valid for two years and under this Partner and SIs will get training on how to design and install Structured Cabling products.

DIGISOL has been empowering Network Engineers, SIs, Channel Partners and ISPs by consistently conducting various training programs that are insightful and in sync with the market demand.