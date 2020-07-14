DIGISOL Systems to Organize Online training on Switching Fundamentals on 20th July, 2020

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. will be hosting an online training program on switching fundamentals on 20th July, 2020, 4PM. The objective of this paid training program is to enhance the Partners and SIs’ knowledge on the technical aspects of network switching technologies and their types.
Digisol Switching Fundamentals is a certified online training program under DIGISOL Institute of Technical Training (DITT). This course aims to teach the fundamental skills necessary to install and commission open standards-based networking solutions. In this course, participants also learn about Digisol’s switching solutions offerings, its applications and best practises while deploying the technology.
Partners and SIs can join online training by registering here https://ditt.digisol.com/events/digisol-switching-fundamentals-paid-training/ The training would provide an overview of:
- Indoor Switching Basic classification
- POE Vs Non POE
- Active Vs Passive POE
- DIGISOL Indoor Switching Products Offerings
- Applications and features of Indoor Switches ( eg. G.8032 protocol, 6KV surge protection, combo ports advantages, SFP ports, VSF etc.)
- Installation environment
- DIGISOL Outdoor Switching Products Offerings
- Applications and features of Outdoor Switches
DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting certified online training programs.