DIGISOL Systems to Host Advance FTTH Training Online

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. will be conducting another online training program on Advance FTTH on 26th June, 2020, 3 PM. The objective of this paid training program is to enhance knowledge of SIs, ISPs, and Partners from basics to intermediate by offerings insights on FTTH Design considerations and introducing them to the latest FTTH products and solutions offered by Digisol.

Speaking on the occasion, Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering Department said, “We are extremely happy with the response that we have received for the first online training program held earlier this month. In these uncertain times, many of us are working from home which has led to high bandwidth requirements and an increase in deployment of FTTH technology. Thus, it has become important for us to conduct special training on FTTH to assist partners & SIs in getting an understanding of fiber optics and its application. We are looking forward to conducting many such online training programs in the coming months.

Partners and SIs can join online training by registering here: https://bit.ly/2NoYkz3. The training would provide an overview of:

• Basics of FTTH

• Advantages of FTTH over conventional technology

• Understanding PON, its Topologies and architecture

• FTTH Design consideration

• Loss Budget calculation

• Best practices to be considered while designing the network

• BOQ Designing with examples

• Real time success stories

DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training) and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting online training programs.