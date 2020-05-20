DIGISOL Systems to conduct ‘Mind Matters’, an online workshop For Partners & SIs as a partner welfare initiative

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. will be conducting a free online meditation workshop for Partners and SIs on 20th May, 6 PM. The Mind Matters workshop provides unique tools and techniques which will help combat stress accumulated in our daily life.

The workshop will be for an hour and a Mind and Meditation expert will throw some light on techniques for mind management, meditation, boosting immunity, and enhancing the quality of life. Partners and SI’s can join the Mind Matters workshop for free by registering here: https://bit.ly/digisolMM

Highlights of the workshop:

Clarity of mind Immunity boosting techniques Tools for freedom from negative emotions A better understanding of our Mind games

Digisol has always been a channel and partner-centric company, since its inception. Even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to help ease the COVID-19 related stress through this workshop and hopes it will benefit the attendees.