DIGISOL Systems to Conduct Its First FTTH Training Online

DIGISOL Systems Ltd will be conducting an exclusive free online training on FTTH Basics on 2nd June 2020, 4 PM. This online training aims to enhance knowledge of System Integrators, ISPs, and Partners on FTTH and introduce them to the latest FTTH products and solutions offered by DIGISOL.

The training is designed to give participants a detailed insight on the Fundamentals of FTTH Technology. Our in house expert will throw some light on FTTH Access networks and GPON Associated Technical Terms. Partners and SI’s can join the online training for free by registering here: https://bit.ly/2B4KVt9

DIGISOL has been empowering Partners, System Integrators, ISPs/MSOs across India by conducting various training programs under DITT (Digisol Institution of Technical Training), and even during this time of unprecedented uncertainty, the company has taken the responsibility to empower all the partners by conducting this free training program.