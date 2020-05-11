DIGISOL Systems Appointments  Sarvesh Mishra as the Head of Sales and Marketing

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. appoints Sarvesh Mishra as the Head of Sales and Marketing. In this role, he will be responsible for developing sales & marketing strategies and driving growth by focusing on emerging market opportunities.

Announcing the appointment, K.R. Naik, Chairman and Founder DIGISOL Systems said, “We are delighted to have Mr. Sarvesh Mishra on board as the Head of Sales and Marketing. We are confident that his experience in Channel & Enterprise Business with the competence of handling all India portfolio, will lead Digisol to greater heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Sarvesh Mishra, Head of Sales and Marketing said, “I am excited to be part of a leading made in India IT networking brand- Digisol that has been digitally empowering business across India. In this new role, I am looking forward to working with the team and contributing to accomplishing business goals and objectives.”

Mr. Sarvesh is an Industry Veteran with 25 years of experience in the Networking & Telecommunications Industry, with a diverse experience of various key domains including Sales and Marketing, BD and Product Management of which 14+ years are with Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd. and early career stints with the companies like WIREWORKS, SUBEX SYSTEMS LTD, NEW VIDEO LIMITED (SHAW WALLACE GROUP CO.)