DIGISOL Showcases New POE Enterprise Cabling Series at BICSI 2019, Mumbai

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. participated in BICSI India Conference held at The Westin, Mumbai. The company showcased the new Enterprise Cabling Series. The series comprises of CAT 6A Keystones and Industrial Field Plugs that are PoE+ compatible. These newly launched offerings are Made In India. Understanding the growing market demands for POE+ compatible IT networking solutions, DIGISOL introduced these products that offers better performance, reduces resistance in the network and improves noise cancellation.

Commenting on the occasion, Mandar Joshi, Vice President Sales, DIGISOL Systems said, “Just like every year, we are delighted to be part of BICSI’s Mumbai conference. It offers an opportunity to connect with leaders & professionals from the Information & Communications Technology (ICT) community. We are thrilled to introduce CAT 6A Keystones and Industrial Field Plugs under our new Enterprise Cabling series. Our aim has been to provide best of IT Networking solutions that fulfil the industry demands and with launch of this new series we are continuing the momentum.”

DIGISOL’s cabling portfolio includes Copper cabling solutions (Cat5e, Cat 6 & Cat 6A), UTP/STP LAN Cables, Keystones, Patch Panels, Patch Cords, Face Plates etc. The Fiber range comprises of Fiber cables, Fiber Patch Cords, Pigtails, LIU couplers and an entire FTTH Product line. DIGISOL’s cabling products adhere to EIA/TIA and ISO/IEC international standards. DIGISOL Structured Cabling Systems is designed to fulfillqaw the network connectivity needs of medium to small businesses and home networks, as well as SME & Enterprises requirements.