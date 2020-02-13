Digisol Participated in CMDA IT Expo 2020, Pune

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. participated in Computers & Media Dealersʼ Association (CMDA) IT Expo 2020, held on 11th & 12 February 2020 at Hotel Conrad, Pune. The company showcased the newly launched ConvergeX Enterprise SCS series & Active Networking products like Industrial Field Plugs, LIUs, Solderless Keystones, Patch Panels, Managed/Unmanaged Switches, GPON/GEPON OLT/ONU, Media Converters, Access Points, controllers, Broadband Router, ADSL/VDSL Routers, etc.

CMDA is one of the premier IT associations in India which has astrived to help its members and other stakeholders of the IT trade to improve their businesses by conducting various events that introduce them to emerging trends in technology and business management.

Commenting on the occasion, Prashant Shanbhag, Head of Distribution- North, East, West, Digisol Systems said, “Just like last year, we are delighted to be part of CMDA IT Expo 2020. It offers a great platform to exhibit our products and acts as a medium to connect with end customers, Channel Partners, Resellers, & IT leaders. Keeping in mind users’ high bandwidth Internet requirements, we introduced future ready Active and Passive networking solutions that offers seamless connectivity and empowers consumers & business to get ready for the future.”

With constant innovation, Digisol continues to strengthen its foothold in the IT networking industry by introducing new range of products and conducting events & training programs for partners, SIs & ISPs.