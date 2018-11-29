DIGISOL launches Web Managed Gigabit Ethernet PoE Switch with SFP slots

DIGISOL Systems Ltd unveils DG-GS1512HP a Web managed Switch with 8 Giga POE ports, 4 Giga Combo ports and 4 SFP slots. An intelligent network manageable switch DG-GS1512HP, is designed for network environments that require high performance, high port density and easy for installation. The switch also supports VLAN, Port Mirroring and Port Trunking.

DG-GS1512HP is an exceptional L2 Web managed switch with 24 Gbps switching capacity. Its wire-speed switching performance helps to take full advantage of existing high performance on PCs and laptops by significantly improving the responsiveness of applications and file transfer times. The device also comes with four Gigabit SFP ports for high speed uplinks to servers or backbones.

IEEE 802.1w Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol provides a loop-free network and redundant links to the core network with rapid convergence, to ensure faster recovery from failed links, enhancing overall network stability and reliability. IEEE802.3ad Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) increases bandwidth by automatically aggregating several physical links together as a logical trunk and providing load balancing and fault tolerance for uplink connections.

Traffic is prioritized according to 802.1p giving optimal performance to real time applications such as voice and video.

It’s Port Security feature ensures access to switch ports based on MAC address. Thus limiting the total number of devices from using a switch port and protects against MAC flooding attacks.