DIGISOL launches L2-Managed Din-Rail Industrial Gigabit PoE Switch

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the launch of L2-Managed Din-Rail Industrial Gigabit PoE Switch. The DG-IS4506HPE switch is designed for Industrial applications. Thanks to its wide operating temperature it can operate reliably in extremely harsh environments. Designed with 4 10/100/1000M PoE ports & 2 1000M SFP ports which provides abundant and flexible connection. The switch support surge protection to ensure system stability for greater user flexibility.

DIGISOL Managed Ethernet switch provide the ability to configure port settings, manage network performance and monitor your LAN for critical issues. DIGISOL’s managed industrial Ethernet switch is designed to operate flawlessly in harsh environments and offer best-in-class performance.

DIGISOL Managed Industrial Ethernet Switch enables configuration, monitoring and management of industrial LAN’s providing advanced performance and real-time deterministic network operation. This Industrial-grade Switch is designed to stand up to extreme temperatures, surges, vibration, and shock found in industrial automation, government, military, oil and gas, mining and outdoor applications. The DG-IS4506HPE is rugged fan-less switch that is hardened to provide superior reliability in harsh operating temperatures from -40 to 75°C.

DIGISOL only uses high-end components from the leading chip manufacturers to ensure the highest level of durability and reliability. In addition, all units have a corrosion resistant aluminum case and dual redundant power input with reverse polarity and overload protection

The key features of the switch are it has 4 x 10/100/1000M RJ-45 ports + 2 x 1000M SFP, 8K MAC forwarding address, Support fast ring, Self-healing in 20ms Min, Support relay alarm output for power off, link failure, provides 4 PoE ports, with 60W PoE budget, IP30 Enclosure, 48~57VDC Dual power input and relay output, -40 ~ 75˚C wide-range operating temperature and it has 6KVA Lightning & Surge Protection.