DIGISOL launches DG-VG2300N Router

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. extends its range of Wireless VDSL routers by introducing DG-VG2300N router that complies with IEEE 802.11n to provide a faster and secure data transfer. With 300 Mbps Wireless speed over the 2.4GHz band, the DG-VG2300N is the perfect choice for users in search of seamless HD video streaming, online gaming and other network tasks.

DG-VG2300N VDSL Router Comes with the Latest ITU-T G.993.2 VDSL2 standard, providing up to 100 Mbps Speed downstream and upstream, and backward compatibility with ADSL. The device will have you covered in terms of network security, offering the highest levels of wireless security to ensure your safety and privacy. In addition to guest network access and parental controls that you can tailor to each device, you have VPN support for secure access to your home and office network. Its Easy Setup Assistant enables one to get quick & hassle free installation.