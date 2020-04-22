DIGISOL Launches DG-IS4512E

DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a leading provider of IT networking solutions extends its Industrial Grade switches portfolio by launching – DG-IS4512E, 8 port L2 Managed Din-Rail Industrial Gigabit Switch. The newly launched Industrial switch is designed with 8 10/100/1000M ports & 4 1000M SFP ports which provides abundant and flexible connection. The robust DIN rail switch is tailored to special requirements in industrial environments

The DG-IS4512E Industrial Ethernet switch provides 8 100Mbps RJ5 Gigabit ports with x 4 1000 mbps Uplink SFP Port. For work-group and departments requiring cost-effective Layer 2 Switch and gigabit capability, DG-IS4512E L2 switch supports fast ring and can connect 30 switches in a cascade syste. Additionally, its Self-healing in 20ms minutes, makes it an ideal Industrial solution

The DG-IS4512E switch is engineered to perform in harsh outdoor and industrial manufacturing environments. Featuring wavy metal shell with heat dissipation design, the switch meets the requirements in extreme environments. The switch can operate under wide temperature range from -40° to 75° C, it can be placed in almost any difficult environment. The smart managed switch features 6KV surge protection. Even in thunderstorm, the switch effectively protects itself from being damaged and provides reliable and stable connectivity. In order to withstand harsh environments the switch also features IP30-rated metal enclosure.

This compact switch is designed to offers a diversity of mounting options, whether on a DIN rail or on a wall, enabling users to make the most of the limited cabinet space.

The switches are equipped with dual power inputs to ensure better network stability – if one power source fails, the other will take over to keep your network up and running at all times.