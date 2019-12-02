Digisol Launches DG-GS1528HP/C Switch with 6KV Surge Protection

DIGISOL Systems Ltd launches a Smart Switch – DG-GS1528HP/C featuring 6KV surge protection. The newly launched switch is an ideal solution for application in Smart buildings, Smart cities, hospitality industry, real time outdoor environment and Smart surveillance. The DG-GS1528HP/C is a Managed switch designed for network environments that require high performance, high port and low port density and easy for installation. It attributes 24 10/100/1000Base-TX ports + 2 Combo ports (Gigabit Ethernet/SFP) and 2 Gigabit SFP ports for high speed uplinks to servers or backbones. Additionally the device supports L3 features like Static routing etc.

Commenting on the launch, Samir Kamat, Head of Systems Engineering-Active Products, Digisol Systems said, “Today, majority of business networks use switches to connect workstations, printers, IP cameras and phones in Smart buildings, Business parks or campuses. As switches play a very crucial role by acting a hub it is important to choose a switch that doesn’t bring any obstacles in your network, no matter what the weather condition is. DG-GS1528HP/C is smart switch that features 6KV surge protection. Even in thunderstorm, the switch effectively protects itself from being damaged and provides reliable and stable connectivity.”