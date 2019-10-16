DIGISOL Launches Cash Karo Loyalty Program to Empower Electricians across India

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announces the launch of Digisol Cash Karo Loyalty Program for Electricians across the country. With the introduction of this loyalty program, Digisol aims to build relationship with electricians and empower them by giving opportunity win reward points on purchasing Digisol Structured cabling products and redeem these points into cash rewards.

Under Cash Karo loyalty program, electricians need to download Digisol Cash Karo App then scan product code on the product packaging. Post scanning the QR Code, loyalty points get added to the electrician’s profile. On reaching minimum 500 points, Digisol will transfer the equivalent amount to Electrician’s bank account. Additionally, electricians can avail the bonus points released on certain products by Digisol from time to time. These points can be won on the majority of Digisol Copper cabling products such as patch cords, Faceplates, Keystones, patch panels, and UTP Solid cable products.

Commenting on this program, Devendra Kamtekar, CEO, DIGISOL Systems said, “In a bid to build a strong relationship with electrician community, we are excited to launch Cash Karo loyalty program for the electricians across India. This program allows them to earn loyalty rewards in cash on buying Digisol structured cabling products. With this initiative, our objective is to enhance relationships with existing electricians while giving new electricians in the region more reasons to engage with us.”

This festive season Digisol will be offering 100 points to electricians on downloading the app post 16th October while additional 100 bonus points will be given on the account being verified on completing bank account and profile details. Digisol Cash Karo app is available for Android users and will soon be introduced for IOS as well.