DIGISOL launches 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 4 Combo Ports

DIGISOL Systems Ltd.,announced the release of its new 8 Port Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Switch with 4 Combo Ports. The DG-GS4112 an intelligent network manageable switch designed for network environments that require high performance, high port density and easy for installation. It provides 8 Gigabit Ethernet and 4 SFP Giga combo ports. It also supports VLAN, Port Mirroring and Port Trunking.

The DG-GS4112 is a L2 managed switch with 24 Gbps switching capacity. Wire-speed switching performance helps to take full advantage of existing high performance on PCs and laptops by significantly improving the responsiveness of applications and file transfer times. The device also has Four Gigabit SFP ports for high speed uplinks to servers or backbones.

The DG-GS4112 offers Port Security which ensures access to switch ports based on MAC address. Thus limiting the total number of devices from using a switch port and protects against MAC flooding attacks. And have user friendly web interface facilitates ease of management. It also supports to be managed and controlled by network station.

IEEE 802.1w Rapid Spanning Tree Protocol provides a loop free network and redundant links to the core network with rapid convergence, to ensure faster recovery from failed links, enhancing overall network stability and reliability. IEEE802.3ad Link Aggregation Control Protocol (LACP) increases bandwidth by automatically aggregating several physical links together as a logical trunk and providing load balancing and fault tolerance for uplink connections. Traffic is prioritized according to 802.1p giving optimal performance to real time applications such as voice and video.